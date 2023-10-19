This is a big week for K-pop idol Jennie of the South Korean girl group Blackpink – not only did she make history as the second K-pop female soloist to reach the Top 40 of the UK's Official Singles Chart, but is also leading the Billboard Global Exclusive US chart for the week ending October 20.

This week, the 27-year-old rapper and singer of Blackpink saw her second solo single ‘You & Me’ debut at the 39th position on the Official Singles Chart (UK's equivalent to US’ Billboard).

This marks Jennie's first entry on the chart as a solo artist.

The solo single also topped the Billboard Global Exclusive US chart, leaving behind Jungkook’s 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) on the second rank, followed by his single ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto) on the third position.

That’s not all. According to Billboard’s latest chart release, ‘You and Me’ has landed on the seventh spot on the Billboard Global 200.

Billboard rankings are based on a song’s total music sales, streaming count, and other such details from around 150-200 regions globally.

Jennie’s bandmate Rosé, is the only other K-pop female soloist to top the Billboard Global Exclusive US chart in history.

Since its release on October 6, ‘You & Me’ has achieved impressive success on both domestic and global music charts. The song’s dance performance video, directed by Lee Han-gyeol, which was uploaded on Blackpink's official YouTube channel topped the worldwide trending list on YouTube and garnered 10 million views in less than 24 hours.

From a school in New Zealand to K-pop

Jennie was 20 when she debuted as a member of Blackpink under YG Entertainment in 2016 and went on to become one of the most sought-after artists of her generation.

In 2017, during a live video interaction with fans, Jennie who was born and raised in South Korea revealed why she moved to New Zealand as a child.

“When I was nine years old, I went to New Zealand and Australia for a holiday, and when we were in New Zealand my mum asked me, ‘Jennie, do you like it here?’ so I said ‘Yeah.’ Then she asked, ‘Do you want to live here?’ and I said, ‘Yeah’.

“The following year, I was sent abroad to New Zealand to study. When I didn’t know about the world at just 10 years old. I answered my mum’s question and I was sent abroad,” she laughed as she explained.

According to an article on the South Korean website Koreaboo.com, while she was a student at ACG Parnell College in Auckland, New Zealand, Jennie was interviewed for a documentary by the network MBC, where she revealed that she listened to a lot of K-pop and had dreams of becoming an entertainer.

When she was 14, Jennie’s parents wanted to transfer her to a school in Florida, United States, to become a lawyer, but Jennie, who had dreams of becoming a ballet dancer when she was young, convinced her parents to allow her to return to Seoul, so she could pursue a music career.

That same year, in 2010, she auditioned for YG Entertainment and became a trainee. She was the first among the current Blackpink members to join the agency.

Jennie, who sings and raps, initially auditioned as a singer, but being one of the few trainees who spoke English, YG convinced her to train as a rapper as well.

YG introduced her to the public for the first time in 2012 in a photo titled "Who's that girl?" on their official website on April 10. She also appeared in G-Dragon's music video for ‘That XX’ and featured on songs such as Lee Hi's ‘Scarecrow’, Seungri's ‘GG Be’, and the Korean version of G-Dragon's ‘Black’.

Six years later, she debuted with Blackpink, and two years hence, on November 12, 2018, Jennie made her solo debut with the chart-topping digital single ‘Solo’.

In 2023, Jennie made her official debut as an actress in the HBO series ‘The Idol’, playing the role of 'Dyanne'.