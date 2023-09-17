K-pop idol Suga of BTS just revealed the date of his upcoming military enlistment, leaving fans emotional.

On September 17, BTS’ agency BigHit Music officially announced that the South Korean rapper would enlist on September 22.

He will be the third member of BTS to fulfill his mandatory military service, following his bandmates Jin and J-Hope.

“Hello. This is BigHit Music. Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding Suga’s military service. Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22,” the statement revealed.

“There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only. Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorised tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorised use of artist IP.

“We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you,” the statement further added.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that they will wait for the return of their idol after the enlistment.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. However, K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

In 2020, BTS postponed their service until age 30 after South Korea’s National Assembly revised its Military Service Act, allowing K-pop stars to delay their enlistment until age 30.

In October 2022, the group’s management agency announced that all seven members would fulfill their national duties.

In December 2022, BTS’s eldest member, Jin, enlisted at age 30 after revoking his request to delay his conscription, and J-Hope followed suit last April.