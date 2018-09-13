Dubai: Thousands of popular culture fans flocked to the Middle East Film and Comic Con 2018 on Friday, April 6. The show runs until today, April 7.



Visitors at the Middle East Film & Comic Con behind held at the DWTC between from April 5-7, 2018 really go all out on their costumes. A man dressed as the Iron Man with his matching electric gloves. — Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News. — Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Many were eager to show-off their cosplay skills, meet celebrities and take part in day-long activities at the Dubai World Trade Center.



The Mexican Witch visits the Middle East Film & Comic Con on 6th April, 2018 at DWTC. — Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Visitors enjoy browsing through the miniature superhero action figures on display at the Geek Nation stall at Comicon 2018. It runs from April 5-7, 2018. — Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Attendees enjoy first-person shooting games, meet their favourite superheroes and even grab a bite from a food truck at the Foodsters Village.



Thor spins his hammer at the Middle East Film & Comic Con taking place between the 5th to 7th April at DWTC. — Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“This year’s opening day was the busiest”, compared to the last six seasons, Suzy Pallett, Group Director at Informa told Gulf News.



Young ones enjoy themselves with games and music at the Rani Stall situated in the Comicon 2018 on 5th April, 2018. It runs from April 5-7, 2018. — Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“The excitement was there!” she added. From across the world, 65,000 attendees are expected to visit the three-day long event.



Visitors enjoy a picture session with Bugs Bunny at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2018. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News. — Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“The difficult part is to match the fabrics from what you can find available and then try to get the costume as close as possible to the original.” Popova, an English teacher and mother of four also added that she enjoys coming to the event because “it’s the only place adults can be children and no one would judge them.”



Morvarid Jalali blows everyone away with her Hela of Thor costume at the Middle East Film & Comic Con taking place between the 5th to 7th April at DWTC. — Clint Egbert/Gulf News

This year the convention will host stars from popular television and online series. A number of voice actors will also be at the convention.

Fans also got a chance to experience a guided journey through space at the Netflix stand promoting their upcoming science fiction series.

The Roxy Cineclub at the centre will be premiering never-seen-before content from the show.



Irina Popova with her hand made costume at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2018 on 5th April, 2018. — Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The theatre will also showcase exclusive trailers from upcoming Disney movies.



World of comics comes alive: The Middle East Film & Comic Con 2018 opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday featuring a line-up of celebrity guests. The region’s biggest pop culture festival that ends Saturday is hosting performances, cosplay, gaming, workshops, screenings, artists and merchandise. Children can enjoy tunes from DJ Trina and The Boxtones. Talented cosplayers will compete in the Huawei Nova 3E Cosplay Contest. — Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Fans came to the event adorned in elaborate costumes, many of which were hand made. Dubai resident, Irina Popova, 36, said that she has made her own costume from the past three years.

The convention also allows independent artists to showcase and sell all kinds of creations and artworks, from hand painted T-shirts and shoes to personalised fan portraits at the Artists’ Alley.

So, if you want to meet Spider-Man, Khaleesi and Pikachu all in one day, head to the Middle East Film and Comic Con 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, April 5-7.

Ticket prices online or at the door:

Single Day Advance: Dh110

Single Day on The Door: Dh140

3-Day Advance: Dh250

3-Day on The Door: Dh300