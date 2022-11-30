UK singer Robbie Williams and his creative partner Ed Godrich were in town to launch a solo exhibition of their paintings at Sotheby’s Dubai, which will be open for viewing until December 16.

“Dubai has a special place in my heart, and it feels particularly fitting that after ringing in the New Years in the city, I will be closing the year by unveiling my art here,” said Williams, who had brought in 2022 at a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm.

He added: “This show is the next step in sharing mine and Ed’s creative vision with the world, and I hope that the feelings of curiosity and positivity that fuelled our art will resonate with everyone who comes to the exhibition.”

In May 2022, the duo exhibited their paintings publicly for the very first time, in an exhibition at Sotheby’s London. Following on from the female names that adorned the previous exhibition, all 15 paintings in this showcase are titled after popular men’s names from the 1980s.

Godrich said in a statement: “When we first unveiled our artworks to the world in May, we were blown away by the positive response — it was a voyage of discovery both for us as artists, as well as the viewers. We are excited to now be taking this next step, by bringing a fresh body of work that progresses on the theme of our last show to a new audience entirely.”