Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has extended the registration of the ninth edition of SIKKA Art Fair until October 14. The submissions are open to Emirati, UAE-based and GCC artists and collectives.

The decision was made by Dubai Culture to afford artists who wish to join the upcoming edition of SIKKA Art Fair 2019 more time to register and to enable them to prepare their artworks for the event. This extension is the final opportunity for them to complete the registration procedures.

Artists can register to SIKKA Art Fair 2019 through www.dubaiculture.gov.ae

The invitation is open to diverse genre across visual and performing arts, music and film sectors. Dubai Culture welcomes original artworks that have never been published before. The works will be showcased at many indoor and outdoor venues, providing a variety of exciting and creative opportunities for participating artists.

SIKKA Art Fair returns to Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood from March 16 to 24, 2019 as a headline event of Dubai Art Season, a two-month city-wide celebration of arts, culture and creativity in Dubai.