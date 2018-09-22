Dubai: Global Village, the popular outdoor festival park for culture, shopping and entertainment in Dubai, on Saturday announced that VIP Pack sales for its 23rd season will start on September 29.

The packs, which come in four categories ranging from Dh900 to Dh4,000, will be sold daily from Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 6pm, until the allocated quantity of more than 4,000 packs run out.

There is also a Platinum Plus Pack worth Dh10,000 available.

VIP Packs for the upcoming season offer greater value than ever before — guests can take advantage of them throughout the season, which starts on October 30 and ends on April 7, 2019.

For the first time, the packs include cards for access to the new circus shows and discounts at 23 restaurants around Global Village.

VIP Packs can be purchased on GlobalVillage.ae or through the VIP Sales Centre located at the Global Village Management Office.

“Our VIP Packs are a unique reward for loyal guests who visit us year after year. They are also a wonderful gift for friends and relatives,” said Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village.

With every VIP Pack, guests will receive an exclusive free Dubai Entertainment Experience pack with a value of more than Dh1,400, offered by Global Village in collaboration with its entertainment affiliates. These complimentary packs includes vouchers to Dubai Parks & Resorts, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet Dubai, Mattel Play! Town, Hub Zero Dubai, Laguna Waterpark and special discounts at Lapita Hotel in Dubai Parks & Resorts.