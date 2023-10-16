Sherika De Armas, the former Miss World Contestant who once radiated beauty and hope as she proudly represented Uruguay in the 2015 Miss World competition, has died.
The 26-year-old succumbed to cervical cancer, according to a report published by 'The New York Post'. This heartbreaking news has sent shockwaves through the international beauty pageant community.
Sherika De Armas' journey to the Miss World stage was an inspiring tale of ambition, grace, and determination. Her presence on that global platform not only brought pride to her home country, Uruguay, but also offered a source of inspiration for countless young women who aspired to follow in her footsteps.
In an interview with NetUruguay during her Miss World days, she revealed her dreams, saying, "I always wanted to be a model, whether a beauty model, an advertising model, or a catwalk model. I like everything related to fashion, and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl's dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am very happy to live this experience full of challenges."
Sherika's journey was more than beauty pageants. She ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own makeup line and offering products related to hair and personal care under the brand' Shey de Armas Studio. Beyond the glitz and glamour, she dedicated her time to a noble cause — the Perez Scremini Foundation — an organisation committed to the treatment of children battling cancer.