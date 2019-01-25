“I’m so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world,” James said in a statement. “It’s a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century. Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale.” James’s ‘Fifty Shades’ trilogy was first published in 2012 and shot to the top of best-seller lists around the world with 150 million copies sold.