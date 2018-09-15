Dubai: Expatriates of all nationalities are invited to take part in the fifth Camel Trek, as registration opens for the annual event.

The 500 kilometre-long trek covers vast expanses of the UAE’s desert, giving participants a unique opportunity to appreciate the natural beauty of the country.

More importantly, the 11-day trail also allows participants to experience the Bedouin way of life, offering a rare exposure to traditional Emirati culture and heritage.

The Hamdan Bin Mohammad Heritage Centre (HHC) announced on Saturday that the fifth edition of the annual Camel Trek will take place from January 16 to 25, 2019.

“The trek, which is open to all nationalities, will cover a total distance of around 500km, traversing through the vast expanse of UAE desert and giving participants a perfect opportunity to learn the rich Emirati culture and old ways of the Bedouins,” said Hind Al Qemzi, HHC’s director of events, during a recent briefing at the Youth Hub, in Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Al Qemzi explained that HHC will provide all the necessary logistics for the entire trek, including the camels, tents, food and other provisions, and a medical team on standby.

She added that no prior experience is required to take part in the event, but participants must undergo a training programme at the HHC camel farm in Al Nakhra, located off Dubai-Al Ain road.

“There will be many challenges, that’s why it is very important — especially for the first-timers — to learn different tasks at the camp. They will learn how to take care of their own camel, and saddle, tether and feed it,” she added.

Al Qemzi emphasised that participants will also be shortlisted based on their performance at training, as it is important for them to finish the entire 11-day desert trek.

Training at the Al Nakhra camel farm will be held weekly on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays from 5pm until 8pm, and participants can choose their preferred dates.

Those who would like to join the fifth edition of the Camel Trek can email info@hhc.gov.ae with the subject ‘Camel Trek 2019’.