Image Credit:

Fusion of Sufism with Modernism

As part of its Ramadan virtual programme, The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi is live streaming outstanding performances from its archive every Wednesday at 9.30pm throughout the Holy Month. This week’s show on May 20 is Sufism Vs Modernism by renowned Egyptian performers Fathy Salama, the Arab world’s only Grammy winner and inspirational Sufi chanter Shaikh Mahmoud Tohamy.

The show brings together the sounds and rhythms of traditional Sufi chanting and contemporary Egyptian jazz in a unique harmony of Arabian sounds. The two performers will participate in a live Q&A session with the audience after the show. The event streamed on the Centre’s website, YouTube and Facebook page is presented in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and Al Burda, a platform for Islamic arts and culture.

Tribute to Jamil Naqsh

Artiana, the Dubai-based online auction house with a unique no buyer’s premium policy, is hosting an auction of works on paper by Pakistani master Jamil Naqsh to commemorate his first death anniversary. The catalogue includes 100 calligraphic paintings titled, Modern Manuscripts from the Jamil Naqsh Family Collection featuring verses from the Quran. The auction that began yesterday (May16) will close between 7pm and 9pm on May 31. Visit www.artiana.com for details.

Staying In Touch with art

In response to the lockdowns, art galleries from India and Dubai have launched a collaborative digital exhibitions platform, ‘In Touch’, that brings together a diverse range of online exhibitions and programmes including gallerist connects and artist talks. The first edition of In Touch running from April 24 to May 24 presents exhibitions by ten galleries.

These include three Dubai based galleries — Green Art gallery presenting a group show of new works by Kamrooz Aram, Hera Buyuktasciyan and Chaouki Choukini; Grey Noise hosting a solo show by Fahd Burki titled Stations; and The Third Line whose exhibition Chroma-Forma features works by Nima Nabavi and Rana Begum. The Indian galleries include Chemould Prescott Road, Bombay; Experimenter, Kolkata; GALLERYSKE, Bengaluru/New Delhi; and Gallery Espace, Nature Morte, PHOTOINK, and Vadehra Art Gallery from New Delhi.