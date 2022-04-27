Dubai Comedy Festival has revealed the remaining headliners for this year’s star-studded programme which features comedian and actor Russell Peters, Bollywood star Vir Das, Jo Koy, Josh Widdecombe and Gad Elmaleh as headliners.

The 11-day event, which will be held at The Agenda, Coca-Cola Arena and The Theater Mall of the Emirates from May 12 to 22, has been produced by BRAG, Live Nation, and DXB Live and is presented by Dubai Calendar.

The remaining acts will feature some top notch names from Egypt, Lebanon, South Africa, Palestine, Kuwait, the UK and Jordan.

Bassem Youssef will take to the stage on May 21 at The Agenda. The former heart surgeon quit his day job to become a stand-up comedian. Today, he’s hailed as the Egyptian Jon Stewart, and his brand of clever and controversial comedy has tickled audiences from New York City to Dubai.

On May 19, The Theater will see the Awk.word trio Shaden Fakih, Chaker bou Abdalla and Nour Hajjar who will headline this Arabic language show. They are collectively known for kickstarting the first underground stand-up comedy platform in Lebanon.

Also coming to the festival are Egyptian comedians, Alaa El Sheikh, Noha Kato, and Mohamed Helmy who will peform on May 17 at The Theater MOE in an Arabic language show.

Adding more to the list of Arabic showcases here’s your chance to keep the laughs going as three amazing comedians from the region – Adi Khalifa, Ahmad Alshammari and Eman Khallouf make their appearance right after the first show. Whether you connect with Palestinian, Kuwaiti, or Jordanian humor, this show promises it all and will be held at The Theater MOE on May 17.

On May 15, laugh it up with The New Material Comedy Tour that will feature Riaad Moosa, Joey Rasdien, Schalk Bezuidenhout live at The Agenda. This trio of comedians from South Africa will have audiences hooting at their hilarious brand of comedy. Hosted by home-grown talent, Abz Ali, the powerhouse performance will wrap with an exclusive cut of New Material – eight years after Riaad Moosa’s original movie Material was released.

On May 20, the Coca-Cola Arena will feature award-winning South African comedian Loyiso Gola, while the same evening will see Micky P. Kerr from Britain’s Got Talent at The Theater MOE.