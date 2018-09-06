Art hub Tashkeel will be hosting a series of workshops in Dubai, primarily at their location in Nad Al Sheba, starting on September 8 and running until mid-December. From cross-stitching and embroidery to critical thinking and calligraphy, here’s your full guide below.

CALLIGRAPHY BASICS

September 8

10am-1pm at Youth x Hub, Emirates Towers

Instructed by Majid Al Yousef

Free to enter

Majid Al Yousef will teach attendees basics of calligraphy, taking them through practical lessons: how to hold a pen correctly, create basic shapes and alphabets, and connect letters to make complete words. Come armed with a word or short phrase you would like to practice with.

INTRODUCTION TO ARABIC CALLIGRAPHY

September 15, 22 and 29

10am-3pm, at Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba

Instructed by Majid Al Yousef

Dh924

This multi-day workshop will take attendees through the history and practice of calligraphy. It will thoroughly explore letterforms, shapes and anatomy. Attendees will develop their own designs and monograms based on exercises from throughout the course.

INTRODUCTION TO ETCHING

September 22

10.30am-4.30pm at Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba

Instructed by Kim Robertson

Dh347.62

Kim Robertson will lead attendees through a complete introduction to etching — from the various techniques of printmaking, to materials, tools and the process of preparing a plate. By the end of the workshop, utilising their own drawings or found imagery, attendees will be able to print using the press.

CRITICAL DIALOGUES

September 26-Dec 12

7pm-9pm at Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba

Instructed by Kevin Jones

Dh1,381.25

This 12-session course follows mechanisms of critique, and involves examination of critical texts on global and regional exhibitions. Topics will include mythification of the artist, post-colonialism and identity, multiculturalism and more. The course is recommended for creatives who are actively engaged in contemporary art. Reading materials are provided.

PALESTINIAN EMBROIDERY — TATREEZ

September 29

10am-3pm at Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba

Instructed by Joanna Barakat

Dh267.02

Explore tatreez and its significance to Palestinians, visually, culturally and politically at this workshop. Joanna Barakat will provide an overview of the history of Palestinian embroidery before and 1948, as well as delving into a more hands-on lesson. A practical introduction to basic cross-stitch and an exercise in stitching a Palestinian motif will follow.