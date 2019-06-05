Our questions go into a box, and our subjects power through them

Shdi Alfons and Marwan Abdullah Saleh, the leads stars of 'Rashid & Rajab' Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The cast of UAE body swap comedy Rashid & Rajab, out in cinemas now, answer our burning questions in the hilarious first episode of The Black Box.

Director Mohammed Saeed Harib ('Freej'), producer-director Ali Mostafa ('From A to B', 'City of Life'), Egyptian actor Shadi Alfons ('SNL Bil Arabi') and Emirati actor Marwan Abdullah Saleh get candid ahead of the movie's Eid Al Fitr release -- from who they would switch bodies with, to whether they'd survive a day in each other's lives.