Jordanian singer-songwriter Omar Al Abdallat and ‘Arab Idol’ winner Mohammad Assaf will perform at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Amphitheatre on January 10. The show, part of the venue’s #letsmajaz series of shows, has seen top Arab and international music artists perform.

Al Abdallat, who popularised Bedouin music and has penned the most iconic Jordanian patriotic songs, will wow his fans with a selection of greatest hits spanning his 30-year musical career, while Palestinian pop star Assaf, who makes his third appearance on the Al Majaz stage, will enchant the audience with a selection of his popular numbers as well as Palestinian folk renditions.

Assaf has previously performed as the lead in the Clusters of Light musical staged in 2014, followed by last year’s season of #letsmajaz, where he performed at a sold-out concert alongside one of Lebanon’s most popular singers, Ragheb Alama.