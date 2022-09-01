Streamer Netflix will release its first Kuwaiti show this September called ‘The Cage’.
The light-hearted dramedy features beloved stars including Khaled Ameen, Hussain AlMahdi, Rawan Mahdi, Lamya Tareq and Hessah AlNabhan.
According to a statement, Khaled Ameen plays a social counsellor who is working with a married couple, played by Hussain AlMahdi and Rawan Mahdi, to address their differences and better understand each other’s perspective to save their marriage. While the counsellor is helping them reconnect, he’s facing his struggles in his personal life, too.
Following the couple and the evolution of their relationship across 10 years, the eight-episode dramedy is a fresh take on tackling marital challenges in Arab drama, in a lighthearted and relatable way.
‘The Cage’, which is produced by Abdullah Boushahri and directed by Jasem Almuhanna, will be available on September 23 only on Netflix.
Other projects that have been championed by Netflix include shows ‘Jinn’, ‘AlRawabi School for Girls’ and ‘Paranormal’, among others.