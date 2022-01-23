With Netflix actively looking into producing high quality Arabic content for the platform, ‘Finding Ola’ appears as another winner on the cards for the streamer with Hend Sabry leading the charge in this heartwarming tale of taking chances.
The trailer to Sabry’s new series, which dropped over the weekend, sees the Cairo-based Tunisian film and TV star play Ola Abdel-Sabour, a middle-aged Arab woman who seems to have it all — the perfect husband, three children and a support system in her mother. But life serves her lemons when her husband Hisham (Hany Adel) blindsides her with a divorce.
Left with no back-up plan, a career or any idea how to move forward, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet, while taking a chance on life again.
The six-episode dramedy sees Sabry reprise her role as the widely loved Ola Abdel-Sabour character she played 10 years ago in groundbreaking social drama ‘I Want to Get Married’ (Ayza Atgawez). In the original, we saw Sabry’s Ola face pressure to get married before she hit 30. This new chapter sees her a decade later, juggling motherhood and life after heartbreak.
Joining her for the Netflix series are Sawsan Badr, Nada Moussa, Mahmoud El-Leithy, Latifa Fahmy, Dalia Shawky, Aisel Ramzy, Omar Sherif, and Yasmina El-Abd, all joined by a line-up of guest appearances by renowned actors Khaled El Nabawy and Fathy Abdel Wahab.
The show will be available in 190 countries on Netflix, subbed in 32 languages, and dubbed to four languages.
Sabry also serves as a first time Executive Producer on the show, through her company Salam Prod., in cooperation with Partner Pro & Executive Producer Amin El Masri. The series’ characters are inspired by writer Ghada AbdelAal, scripted by Maha Alwazir and Ghada AbdelAal, and directed by Hadi El Bagoury.
‘Finding Ola’ drops on the streamer on February 3.