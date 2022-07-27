Arab social media star Mohammed Tarek has voiced the character of Aquaman in the forthcoming animated action adventure ‘DC League of Super-Pets’.
The film, which releases in the UAE on July 28, unspools the tale of Krypto the Super-Dog who is best friends with Superman, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.
Comedian and social media star Tarek picks up the mantle for Aquaman in the dubbed Arabic version of the film.
“I never imagined that I would one day join a DC film, and to bring it to the region in Arabic too,” Tarek said in a statement. “Getting to voice the role of Aquaman has been incredibly fun, I can’t wait to see how audiences react to this super funny film in the Middle East.”
The Arabic-dubbed version of ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ stars the voices of Hesham El Shazly (‘Toy Story 4’, ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’) as Krypto the Super-Dog, Nasser Shaheen (‘Shrek’ films, ‘Ice Ag’ films, ‘Monsters Inc.’) as Ace The Hound, Aya Hamza (‘Aladdin’) as Lulu and Rani El Khatib (‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’) as Superman.
“Being part of the movie and joining the ‘DC League of Super Pets’ is a dream come true. It was an incredible experience that I’ve told nearly everyone I know about,” nine-year-old Leya Malko from UAE said, who also joins the voice cast after winning the ‘Search For A Star’ competition launched by Majid Al Futtaim’s SHARE earlier this year. “My favourite superhero is Wonder Woman and I still can’t believe my voice is in the same movie as her.”