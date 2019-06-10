From ‘Spirited Away’ to ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, here are the titles you can catch

Paging all Studio Ghibli fans — Cinema Akil has launched their first ever Studio Ghibli week, which runs from now until June 15.

Studio Ghibli is a popular Japanese animation film studio, which currently represents six of the highest-grossing anime films of all time, including the 2001 film ‘Spirited Away’, which is the second-highest grossing anime film in history.

Here are all the ‘Studio Ghibli’ films showing in Dubai right now — and when you can catch them.

‘The Wind Rises’ (2013) dir. Hayao Mizyaki

June 10 at 7.30pm

A historical drama and fictionalised biopic of Jiro Horikoshi, the designer of the Mitsubishi A6M, a fighter aircraft used during the Second World War.

‘The Secret World of Arrietty’ (2010) dir. Hiromasa Yonebayashi

June 10 at 10pm, June 14 at 12pm

A tiny teenager lives secretly with her family in a suburban home, unbeknownst to the homeowner, but eventually forms a clandestine friendship with 12-year-old Shawn.

‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ (2004) dir. Hayao Miyazaki

‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ Image Credit: Supplied

June 11 at 7.30pm, June 12 at 9.45pm

Young milliner Sophie is cursed by a witch and turns into an old woman, and must enlist the help of a wizard named Howl.

‘The Tale of Princess Kaguya’ (2013) dir. Isao Takahata, Hidekazu Sato

‘The Tale of Princess Kaguya’. Image Credit: Supplied

June 11 at 10pm

A small nymph inside a bamboo stalk grows into a beautiful young woman, who puts her romantic suitors through a series of difficult tasks.

‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ (1989) dir. Hayao Miyazaki

‘Kiki’s Delivery Service' Image Credit: Supplied

June 12 at 7.30pm, June 14 at 4.45pm, June 15 at 12pm

Teenager and witch-in-training Kiki moves to the seaside with her talking cat, Jiji, to spend a year alone.

‘My Neighbor Totoro’ (1988) dir. Hayao Miyazaki

June 13 at 7.30pm, June 14 at 2.15pm, June 15 at 4.45pm

Schoolgirl Satsuke and younger sister Mei befriend playful spirits in their home and at the forest, including the cuddly creature My Neighbor Totoro.

‘Spirited Away’ (2001) dir. Hayao Miyazaki

June 13 at 9.45pm, June 15 at 2.15pm

The coming-of-age fantasy film follows 10-year-old Chihiro Ogino — a young sullen girl who enters a world of spirits after moving to a new neighbourhood.

ALSO SHOWING AT CINEMA AKIL:

‘The Reports on Sarah and Saleem’ (2018) dir. Muayada Alayan

June 15 at 7pm and 9.45pm