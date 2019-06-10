Paging all Studio Ghibli fans — Cinema Akil has launched their first ever Studio Ghibli week, which runs from now until June 15.
Studio Ghibli is a popular Japanese animation film studio, which currently represents six of the highest-grossing anime films of all time, including the 2001 film ‘Spirited Away’, which is the second-highest grossing anime film in history.
Here are all the ‘Studio Ghibli’ films showing in Dubai right now — and when you can catch them.
‘The Wind Rises’ (2013) dir. Hayao Mizyaki
June 10 at 7.30pm
A historical drama and fictionalised biopic of Jiro Horikoshi, the designer of the Mitsubishi A6M, a fighter aircraft used during the Second World War.
‘The Secret World of Arrietty’ (2010) dir. Hiromasa Yonebayashi
June 10 at 10pm, June 14 at 12pm
A tiny teenager lives secretly with her family in a suburban home, unbeknownst to the homeowner, but eventually forms a clandestine friendship with 12-year-old Shawn.
‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ (2004) dir. Hayao Miyazaki
June 11 at 7.30pm, June 12 at 9.45pm
Young milliner Sophie is cursed by a witch and turns into an old woman, and must enlist the help of a wizard named Howl.
‘The Tale of Princess Kaguya’ (2013) dir. Isao Takahata, Hidekazu Sato
June 11 at 10pm
A small nymph inside a bamboo stalk grows into a beautiful young woman, who puts her romantic suitors through a series of difficult tasks.
‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ (1989) dir. Hayao Miyazaki
June 12 at 7.30pm, June 14 at 4.45pm, June 15 at 12pm
Teenager and witch-in-training Kiki moves to the seaside with her talking cat, Jiji, to spend a year alone.
‘My Neighbor Totoro’ (1988) dir. Hayao Miyazaki
June 13 at 7.30pm, June 14 at 2.15pm, June 15 at 4.45pm
Schoolgirl Satsuke and younger sister Mei befriend playful spirits in their home and at the forest, including the cuddly creature My Neighbor Totoro.
‘Spirited Away’ (2001) dir. Hayao Miyazaki
June 13 at 9.45pm, June 15 at 2.15pm
The coming-of-age fantasy film follows 10-year-old Chihiro Ogino — a young sullen girl who enters a world of spirits after moving to a new neighbourhood.
ALSO SHOWING AT CINEMA AKIL:
‘The Reports on Sarah and Saleem’ (2018) dir. Muayada Alayan
June 15 at 7pm and 9.45pm
An extra-marital affair between an Palestinian man and Israeli woman results in political espionage after they are spotted together in public.