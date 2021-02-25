Y-Axis team Image Credit: Supplied

Immigration consultants are trained to represent applicants applying to migrate to any country. There has been an increase in the number of immigration consultants in the UAE as well as all over the world. Always use an immigration consultant registered with Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) and Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA) for Australia, because they are bound by the code of professional ethics and conduct.

“We have noticed a rise in the number of unlicensed, inexperienced consultants who experiment with applications and risk clients’ chances of success,” says Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis.

The experience that is gained over many years with processing different kinds of cases, profiles, nationalities, and situations, helps increase your chances of success, as your application and documentation requirements change based on your nationality and place of study. So, it is best to use someone who has handled many applications in the past and knows the procedure, rather than choosing someone who will experiment and learn at your expense.

“Choosing a consultant who uses the state-of-the-art technology will ensure your application is error-free. Also opt for a consultant whose calls are recorded. This will ensure you have proofs to resolve any dispute in the future,” says Khan.

About Y-Axis