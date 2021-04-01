In the first quarter of 2021, IFZA Dubai unveiled its world-class offering of products and services strategically located inside its new headquarters at the Dubai Digital Park.
Designed for entrepreneurs who are looking for inspiring facilities to work, IFZA's new range of business solutions range from furnished Flexi Desks to Personalized Bespoke Offices. Tenants can also benefit from a selection of networking and social spaces that help foster business connections with other clients and companies incorporated within the Free Zone.
Every office package includes a number of value-added features, including complimentary WiFi across the entire complex, fre monthly meeting room hours, complimentary parking for each office space user, and additional benefits that come as part of IFZA's thrust to develop a business-optimized community.
In the near future, a curated selection of retail and food and beverage outlets complemented by a calendar of events and activities will help enhance the community experience of all tenants, businesses and visitors.
The services office system is particularly designed by IFZA for startup companies who need a quick and cost-effective solution that allows them to focus on making their business thrive while the IFZA Property Team takes care of the rest.
This is simply the beginning, as IFZA is set to unveil more features that will allow greater opportunities to work, connect and thrive in one of Dubai's dynamic centers of growth.