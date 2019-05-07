US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: AP

Washington: US officials on Monday accused China of backtracking on commitments in trade negotiations and confirmed tariffs on $200 billion (Dh734.5 billion) in Chinese goods will be increased to 25 per cent this week, according to US media reports.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said talks with China will resume Thursday but that Beijing was “reneging” on previous commitments made in the negotiations, according to the reports.