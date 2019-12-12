Shares rise for a second day, but not as much as did on Wednesday

Reuters Image Credit: Shares of Saudi Aramco rose for a second day, momentarily overtaking the kingdom’s long-sought $2 trillion valuation mark

Dubai: Shares of Saudi Aramco surged for a second day, overtaking the kingdom’s long-sought $2 trillion valuation mark.

The oil colossus had a record-setting market debut on Wednesday, opening and ending up at the maximum permitted 10 per cent at 35.2 Saudi riyals ($9.39) on the local Tadawul stock exchange. This was above the set price of 32 riyals, which gave it a valuation of $1.88 trillion.

Shares opened at 38.7 riyals on Thursday, which implies the same valuation of $2 trillion mooted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he first proposed the idea of offering up a stake in 2016.

Shares pared gains and touched a low of 36 riyals in the first half hour of trade, before rebounding and trading near the 38 riyals after the first hour.