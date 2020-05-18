The building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Image Credit: AP

SAN FRANCISCO - Uber on Monday announced it is cutting a quarter of its global workforce and trimming investment to survive the financial hit to its business from the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco-based company is laying off about 3,000 people and stopping some investments unrelated to its core ride-share and delivery businesses, according to chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.