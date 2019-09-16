Vape and tobacco cigarettes. Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package UAE cabinet to expand list of taxable products; sugary drinks to cost more

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Monday launched its comprehensive awareness campaign which seeks to introduce the objectives and procedures of the expansion of the Excise Tax, and the requirements for registering in the FTA’s electronic system.

The campaign will consist of a series of workshops for businesses that are not yet registered with the FTA for Excise Tax purposes, with the first one being held in Abu Dhabi.

Further workshops are scheduled on Wednesday in Dubai and next week in Ajman.

In an official press statement, the FTA explained that the campaign is part of the executive procedures to implement Cabinet Decision No. (52) of 2019 on Excise Goods, Excise Tax Rates, and the Method of Calculating the Excise Price.

Along with participants — including representatives from businesses directly affected by the cabinet decision, as well as tax agents — the FTA experts called on producers, importers, and stockpilers of sweetened drinks, electronic smoking devices, and electronic smoking liquids to register their business for Excise Tax first, and then to register each individual excise good.

Expanded list of taxable products to include sweetened beverages, electronic smoking devices (File photo for illustrative purposes only) Image Credit: Gulf News archives