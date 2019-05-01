For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Mobile network services providers Etisalat and du have again changed their network names to mark another important occasion, and this time, it is to honour all the workers out there.

On Wednesday, May 1, UAE residents started seeing their telecom carrier’s name changed to “Labour Day.”

The words "Labour Day" pop up on UAE residents' mobile phones today, May 1. Image Credit: Supplied

The yearly tribute is observed worldwide every May 1 to celebrate the social and economic achievements of labourers and the working classes.

In many countries, the day is celebrated with large-scale street protests organised by labour unions and workers’ groups to further promote the welfare of employees.

It is also known as International Workers' Day or International Labour Day.

In many countries, the day is often celebrated with large-scale street protests organised by labour unions and workers’ groups to further promote the welfare of employees.