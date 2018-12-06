“Qasr Al Hosn embodies the heritage of Abu Dhabi, and a poignant witness to the historic and fundamental milestones in the development of our country. At the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi), we are proud to re-introduce this cultural monument after it has been preserved, restored and renovated to become part of Al Hosn,” said Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT-Abu Dhabi.