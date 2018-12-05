Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday (Wednesday) opened Qasr Al Hosn site, the oldest cultural landmark in Abu Dhabi.
The capital’s oldest site has been reopened to the public after it underwent extensive refurbish-ment and restoration work, bringing Emirati history to life.
Al Hosn area comprises four sites, including Qasr Al Hosn, the National Consultative Council, Cultural Foundation and the House of Artisans. The Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi carried out the restoration work of Qasr Al Hosn.
Qasr Al Hosn, located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, constitutes the oldest stone building in the city, and is believed to be the first modern era cultural building in Abu Dhabi. Its opening in 1981 was marked a significant step in the creation of the city, which expanded rapidly to become one of the most fabulous modem cities in the world.
Shaikh Mohammad said: “The Al Hosn site tells the authentic history of Abu Dhabi where our fathers and grandfathers built this iconic landmark with strong determination and solid will.” Thanks to the sacrifices of our fathers and grandfather, we today enjoy a modern country that has its prestigious stature among nations in the world.”
He expressed his delight and pride in opening such a significant national monument after it had been renovated and restored. “It embodies one of the historical landmarks that exemplifies the UAE’s rich heritage and culture from which we recall the inspiring stories and values of our grandfathers and founders of our nation, so as to pass on their heritage, culture and values to younger generations.”