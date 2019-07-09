ABU DHABI: Ways of accelerating mutual cooperation were the main topic of discussions at a meeting Suhail Bin Mohammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, had with Trinh Dinh Dung, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, and his accompanying delegation, recently.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei emphasised the strength of UAE-Vietnam relations in light of the mutual ties of friendship and common interests in all fields.

The two sides reviewed aspects of enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the fields of trade exchange and investment in the renewable energy, oil, infrastructure and investment sectors.