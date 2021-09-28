Dubai: UAE is working to sign comprehensive economic partnership agreements with several countries, said Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade.
“We're moving quickly to enhance our trading relationship with some of the fastest growing markets in Asia and Africa,” said Al Zeyoudi, during the UAE Business Opportunities Forum on Tuesday.
“We have already launched talks with many countries, we are going to start with South Korea and Israel pretty soon,” said Al Zeyoudi.
Al Zeyoudi’s remarks came after he led a UAE delegation to New Delhi last week. The talks during the visit were aimed at improving bilateral economic relations, including expanding the existing trade and investment relationship.
The officials also discussed the potential for increasing seat capacity for UAE carriers flying from India during the forthcoming Expo, as well as expanding the number of airports offering direct services to the UAE.
Earlier this month, Al Zeyoudi also led an official delegation to Bogor for discussions with Indonesia to deepen trade and investment relations. Indonesia is one of eight countries with which the UAE is seeking trading agreements as part of the ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative.
“Looking ahead to Expo 2020 Dubai, the world's biggest in person events since the pandemic, will serve as an opportunity to reconnect the world,” said AL Zeyoudi. “It presents an opportunity to governments, businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and international organizations to come together”