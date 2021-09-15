UAE is well placed to catch the first tailwinds of opening up of international travel

Dubai: Leaving behind the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, GCC economies are poised for a strong rebound supported by accelerated efforts towards economic diversification, according to a recent MUFG research note.

Decade-old concept of GCC relying on oil and gas has led to overdependence on energy prices, an underdeveloped private sector and low productivity growth. The impact of pandemic on the regional economies is driving the region to a path towards a new economic model.

‘This time is different’

“We are taking comfort that the “this time is different” mantra is bearing fruit – vigour of authorities to realise transformation strategies is gaining speed,” said Ehsan Khoman, Head of Emerging Markets Research – EMEA, MUFG.

“Diversification will require patience given the scale of the structural shifts at hand, but impediments to investments and productivity is being reversed.”

The MUFG report notes that the cyclical tailwinds stemming from robust vaccination programmes and ongoing re-openings of economies are offering the region the space for strong recovery.

With the oil prices remaining firm deficits are narrowing and funding flows are strong setting a robust recovery in train.

Saudi and UAE lead

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are forecast to lead GCC’s real GDP growth in 2021 given the impressive recovery in non-oil GDP, with a rebound in domestic demand, higher investment levels in line with National Vision strategies as well as being best-positioned to respond to the global economic recovery.

According to MUFG, although the UAE’s full year GDP has yet to be released for 2020 and there is no consolidated data for 2021, high frequency indicators continue to point to a cycle that has turned significantly.

“The UAE is exceptionally well placed to catch the first tailwinds of any normalisation in international travel, with the start of World Expo in Dubai in Q4 2021 an accelerant for gains in demand,” said Khoman.

MUFG expects UAE’s fiscal policy is likely to loosen as the forecast period wears on, with oil at $70/b all but closing the budget shortfall and structural reforms are set to persist, building on 2020 gains.

Effective COVID management

Data on infections, mortality rate and vaccinations from GCC countries show that the region as whole has been successful in addressing the pandemic effectively. GCC case and fatality numbers remain at negligible levels owing to the rapid speed of vaccine inoculations and prudent reopening strategies.

“With the economic recovery firmly on-track, authorities are slowly withdrawing measures, supporting the rebuilding of state balance sheets,” said Khoman.

Following the twin oil-virus shocks, high vaccination rates and ongoing re-openings is spurring GCC’s GDP growth. However the recovery is not uniform across all GCC countries given differing policy responses. While Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead in robust policy response Oman is seen lagging.

Improving mobility

According to MUFG’s assessment accelerating outbreaks of COVID- 19 have not weighed on GCC economic activity over time – a testament that individuals have accepted the virus realities (physical distancing, face masks, etc.) as mobility levels remain robust despite high cases recently

With impressive vaccine rollouts, expectations are that mobility trends for the region as a whole will breach pre-virus levels in the weeks ahead, spurring economic activity and consumption higher.

At the country level, Saudi Arabia’s mobility remains the stand-out as the only GCC economy with mobility levels those pre-virus, with Bahrain, UAE and Qatar following – Oman and Kuwait remain the laggards.

Easing fiscal pressures

According to MUFG research fiscal pressures have materially eased on higher oil receipts, non-oil revenue strategies as well as spending rationalisation measures.