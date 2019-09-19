UAE Maritime Week acts as a platform for industry leaders to network and build strategic partnerships Image Credit: Supplied

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), on the current edition of UAE Maritime Week starting this Sunday

UAE Maritime Week has reached its fifth edition and I congratulate the organisers and patrons of this annual global event. It is another promising week of success for the maritime sector, not only in the UAE but throughout the region and the world. Over the past four editions, the UAE has further strengthened its position in the global maritime sector as an important player in bringing together leading maritime experts and industry stalwarts in ports, transport and shipping. We have witnessed the changing trends and the continuous engagement of all stakeholders to enhance the sector towards a more sustainable future. This year, we will continue to see the initiatives by some of the world’s best-in-class infrastructure and logistics facilities, highly innovative services and pioneering developments in marine arbitration, among others.

At the same time, UAE Maritime Week has remained to become an important and open venue for debate and constructive dialogue on many local, regional and international issues. This has proved highly beneficial for all stakeholders in charting the path of the future of the maritime industry following the unprecedented global changes around us. There is conscious effort within the sector to explore research and development, as well as innovation and technology to find solutions to today’s challenges.

The upcoming maritime event is a reflection of Dubai’s continued prominence as a preferred global destination for leading maritime events that has significantly contributed and sustained the local, regional and international interest on maritime issues and trends, as well as opened many opportunities and addressed challenges. - Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA)

I am proud to say that UAE Maritime Week is also a celebration of the successes and achievements of the nation in its relentless hard work to achieve the goals it has set, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. I commend the tremendous efforts of the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), which hosts the UAE Maritime Week 2019. DMCA’s experience in taking a lead step in regional and global maritime events assures us of another meaningful and productive gathering. Furthermore, I wish to note that Dubai’s achievements in the trade and maritime field have been phenomenal and it continues to lead the region in shaping the trends when it comes to developing a world-class maritime capital. There is a determined commitment to make the emirate the best maritime centre in the world, and I have no doubt this will be achieved in no time.

The upcoming maritime event is a reflection of Dubai’s continued prominence as a preferred global destination for leading maritime events that has significantly contributed and sustained the local, regional and international interest on maritime issues and trends, as well as opened many opportunities and addressed challenges. I am confident that this latest edition will bring out even stronger commitments from maritime industry leaders to strengthen linkages and partnerships that will continue to advance the maritime industry towards a path of steady growth and sustainability.

At a glance

Organised by Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), UAE Maritime Week 2019 runs in Dubai from September 22 to 26