Minister of State for Government Development and the Future at the launch of partnership between the UAE government and LinkedIn. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Government Development and the Future Office of the UAE Government launched Future Partnerships, a unique initiative that engages leading private sector firms to actively participate in shaping the future of the UAE.

The initiative is a platform where the government and private sector firms in the UAE can join hands to identify future opportunities, create innovative solutions to future challenges, and design impact-driven initiatives for the UAE.

The first future journey was taken with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform. The UAE Government and LinkedIn announced the launch of the future skills for women programme, which aims to equip 2,000 young Emirati women with the skills for future jobs, and enable them to actively participate in designing and shaping the future of the UAE, and increase their contribution to the UAE economy.

The initiative also provides an opportunity for young women to obtain specialized certificates in future skills, which will empower them and enhance their career path potential.

The Future Partnerships Initiative is part of the UAE’s ambitious vision to strengthen the public-private collaboration and accelerate future readiness. It is designed to give private sector firms access to government to create impactful initiatives and programs that will shape the future via creative ideas enabling the UAE to manage the rapid global changes, increase future readiness, and advance the social and economic progress of the UAE.

The signing of the partnership agreement was attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Sue Duke, Vice President, Head of Global Public Policy at LinkedIn, Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa, and a number of the company’s officials in Dubai and Dublin.