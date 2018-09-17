Dubai: At least 18 expatriates have been named among the 100 most influential women in the UAE and the rest of the Arab world, proving that the female gender can make huge career strides while working overseas.

The Forbes’ Most Influential Women for the Middle East 2018 has recognized for the first time successful expat females who have scaled heights in their jobs, and among those recognized are from India, Malaysia, United Kingdom, France, Germany , Australia, United States and South Africa.

Forbes' latest recognition pays tribute to 100 women who either work for major companies or run their own business, a strong indication that women have broken the proverbial glass ceiling and advanced across industries, including oil and gas, banking, automobiles and fintech. Most of the women are leaders in the organisations, occupying positions like CEO, CFO and president.

Ten other females heading government departments across the region have also been recognized.

"The region is undergoing a paradigm shift with women-led businesses dominating major sectors. Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have showcased most gender diverse cabinets and the landscape is ever evolving," said Khuloud Al Omian, editor-in-chief of Forbes Middle East.

Out of the 18 expatriates who made it to the list, 16 of them are based in the UAE.

At the top of the list of expat women is UAE-based Renuka Jagtiani, the Indian CEO of retail conglomerate Landmark Group. Jagtiani was named the third most influential woman in the region.

Social media influencer-turned-entrepreneur Huda Khattan, also based in the UAE, bagged the ninth place. The American-Iraqi national is the founder and CEO of the billion-dollar cosmetics brand Huda Beauty.

Rafiah Ebrahim, a Malaysian expatriate in UAE who currently serves as the president for Ericsson Middle East and Africa, landed the 13th place., followed by British CEO Asil Attar of Alyasra Fashion in the 29th place.

Another UAE expat from France, Celine Bremaud, vice president for Microsoft Middle East and Africa landed the 33rd position, and Carmen Haddad, German CEO for Citi’s Private Bank Family Office Middle East and Citibank Saudi Arabia came in the 35th place.

Indian expatriate Shrimati Damal, CFO of UAE retail conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, bagged the 40th place, while Donna Benton, Australian founder and chairman of another successful UAE-based firm The Entertainer, took the 51st spot.

Also based in the country, American expatriate Donna Sultan, president and CEO of KEO International Consultants, emerged as the 52nd most influential woman, followed by Indian national Zanubia Shams, co-chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group, in the 58th place.

Another British expatriate, Cynthia Corby, partner audit and assurance at Deloitte, landed the 63rd position, while Poonam Bhojani from India, CEO of Innoventures, took the 65th place and Alida Scholtz from South Africa, CEO Middle East for G4S Security Services, emerged in the 68th position. All of them are also based in UAE.

Here are the rest of the expat women who made it to the list:

Shafeena Yusuff Ali from India, CEO of Tablez Food Company, UAE (Rank: #77)

Jane Drury from UK, group CEO, Middle East Digital Group, UAE (Rank: #84)

Giselle Pettyfer from UK, CEO, Falcon & Associates, UAE (Rank: #88)

Jenny Hunt from UK, partner and CEO, Gateway Group of Companies, UAE (Rank: 94)

Kritika Rawat from India, co-founder of K Kompany, UAE (Rank: #97)

Full list of 100 most influential women

1.Lubna Al Olayan, CEO, Olayan Financing

2.Raja Easa Al Gurg, Managing Director, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group

3.Renuka Jagtiani, CEO, Landmark Group

4.Rania Mahmoud Nashar, CEO, Samba Financial Group

5.Khawla al-Asadi, General Manager, Rafidain Bank

6.Eaman Al Roudhan, CEO, Zain Kuwait

7.Shaikha Al Bahar, Deputy Group CEO, NBK

8.Mona Almoayyed, Managing Director, YK Almoayyed & Sons

9.Huda Khattan, Founder and CEO, Huda Beauty

10.Amal Bahwan, Managing Director, Suhail Bahwan Group

11.Huda Al Rostamani, Managing Director and Board Member, AW Rostamani

12.Henadi Al-Saleh, Chair, Agility

13.Rafiah Ebrahim, President, Middle East and Africa, Ericsson

14.Randa Sadik, Deputy CEO, Arab Bank

15.Muna Al Hashemi, Group Deputy CEO, Batelco

16.Elham Mahfouz, CEO, Commercial Bank of Kuwait

17.Nabilah Al-Tunisi, Chief Engineer, Saudi Aramco

18.Mona Zulficar, Founding Partner, Zulficar & Partners; EFG Hermes

19.Suzanne Al Anani, CEO, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects

20.Dalia ElBaz, Head , Risk, Banking Operations, Information Technology, Deputy Chair National Bank of Egypt

21.Hind Bahwan, Founder, Bahwan CyberTek

22.Haifa Al Khaifi, CFO, Petroleum Development Oman

23.Sahar El Damati, Managing Director, Union Capital

24.Rawan Ahmed Al Said, CEO; Chairperson,Takaful Oman; National Bank of Oman;

25.Rita Maria Zniber, CEO, Diana Holding

26,Miriam Bensalah Chaqroun, CEO, Les Eaux Minerales d'Oulmes

27..Elissar Farah Antonios, CEO, Citibank U.A.E.

28..Nadia Al Saeed, CEO, Bank Al Etihad

29.Asil Attar, CEO, Alyasra Fashion

30.Nevine El-Messeery, CEO, Ahli United Bank—Egypt

31.Mervat Zohdy Soltan, CEO, Export Development Bank Of Egypt

32.Maitha Al Dossari, CEO- Strategic Projects at Emaar Properties From Jan 2018 ( she was CEO at Emaar Entertainment) Emaar Properties

33.Céline Brémaud, Vice President, Microsoft Middle East and Africa

34.Haifa Dia Al-Attia, CEO, Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development

35.Carmen Haddad, CEO, Citi’s Private Bank Family Office - Middle East & Citibank Saudi Arabia

36.Dalya Al Muthanna, President and CEO, GE Gulf

37.Maysa Jalbout, CEO, Al Ghurair Foundation for Education

38.Iman Mutlaq, Founder and CEO, Sigma Investments

39.Devaki Khimji, Executive Director, Al Tasnim Group

40.Shrimati Damal, CFO, Majid Al Futtaim

41.Suha Karzoon, CFO, Bahrain Mumtalak Holding Company

42.Jalila Mezni, CEO, Societe d'Articles Hygieniques

43.Sahar Farahat, Senior Executive Vice President, Egypt Kuwait Holding

44.Latifa Homoud Alsabhan, CFO, Arab National Bank

45.Rasha El-Azhary, CFO, Vodafone Egypt

46.Hania Sadek, COO and Executive Director HSBC Bank Egypt

47.Marwa El-Ayouti CFO, Orange Egypt

48..Farah Foustok, CEO, Middle East Lazard Asset Management

49.Ghada Y. Al-Amer, Vice President—Finance and Administration, KUFPEC

50.Nisreen Shoucair, President and CEO, Virgin Megastore Middle East & North Africa

51.Donna Benton, Founder and Chairman, The Entertainer

52.Donna Sultan, President and CEO, KEO International Consultants

53.Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch, CEO, Aksal Group

54.Hend El Sherbini, Group CEO, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings

55.May Al Mudhaf, CEO, Kuwait First Abu Dhabi Bank

56.Simona Sabella Bishouty, CEO, Managing Director Arab Banking Corp. (Jordan)

57.Mona Bawarshi, CEO, Gezairi Transport

58.Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson, Zulekha Healthcare Group

59.Laila Mamou, CEO, Wafasalaf

60.Ingie Chalhoub, President and Managing Director, Etoile Group

61.Huda Al Lawati, Chief Investment Officer, Savola Group

62.Randa El Assaad, CEO, Arif & Bintoak Consulting Architects and Engineers

63.Cynthia Corby, Partner Audit & Assurance, Deloitte

64.Reem Asaad, CEO, Raya Contact Center

65.Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures

66.Halla Sakr, Managing Director, Attijariwafa Bank—Egypt

67.Hala Fadel, Partner, Leap Ventures

68.Alida Scholtz, CEO Middle East, G4S Security services

69.Deema Sukhtian, CEO, Munir Sukhtian Group Company

70.Shaikha Al Maskari, Chair Al Maskari Holdings

71.Areej Mohsin Darwish, Chair Mohsin Haider Dawrish LLC

72.Ghosson Al Khaled, Deputy CEO, ACICO

73.Dona Abdelhaq, Co-founder & Executive Partner, ESKADENIA Software

74.Karine Labaky, General Manager and Country Chair- Levant Sanofi

75.Joumana Chelala, Deputy General Manager, Head of Consumer Banking Byblos Bank

76.Leila Hoteit, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group

77.Shafeena Yusuff Ali, CEO, Tablez Food Company

78.Hoda Mansour, Managing Director, SAP Egypt

79.Randa Bessiso, Founding Director, Middle East Manchester Business School, University of Manchester

80.Kawthar Makahlah, CEO, BCI Group

81.Christine Sfeir, CEO, Treats Holding

82.Nashwa Al Ruwaini, CEO, Pyramedia

83.Enji Al-Ghazzawi, Executive Vice President, Operations Riyad Bank

84.Jane Drury, Group CEO, Middle East Digital Group

85.Noha El Ghazaly, Managing Director and Head of Investment Bankin, Pharos Holding

86.Shahira Zeid, CEO Vice Chair, MZ Investments, Maridive Group

87.Najla Al Shirawi, CEO, Securities & Investment Company

88.Giselle Pettyfer, CEO, Falcon & Associates

89.Rana Adawi, Managing Director, Acumen Asset Management

90.Nadia Cheaib,Founder, CEO,Clingroup Holding

91.Nadia Zaal,CEO, Zaya

92.Manal Jarrar,General Manager,National Insurance Company (Watania)

93.Myrna Soufan,COO,Banque Bemo

94.Jenny Hunt,Partner and CEO,Gateway Group of Companies

95.Amna BinHendi,Deputy Chair,BinHendi Enterprises

96.Soha El-Turky,CFO,Banque du Caire

97.Kritika Rawat,Co-Founder,K Kompany

98.Sumaya Al-Nasser,Founder,Sumaya 369

99.Sana Khater,CFO,Waha Capital

100.Jinan Zoya,General Manager,Family Business Council – Gulf

Top 10 women heading government departments

1.Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi Minister; Chair Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development; Media Zone Authority-Abu Dhabi and twofour54, UAE

2. Sarah Al Suhaimi, Chair; CEO Tadawul; NCBC, Saudi Arabia

3.Lobna Helal, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Egypt

4.Nezha Hayat, President, Moroccan Capital Market Authority,Morocco

5.Maitha Bin Adai, CEO, RTA, UAE

6.Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General, Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Centre, Dubai Land Department, UAE

7. Maryam Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO - Licensing, Supervision, Enforcement Securities & Commodities Authority UAE

8. Nevein Gamea, CEO, The Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Development Agency 'MSME', Egypt

9. Shahla Abdul Razak Bastaki, Deputy CEO, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, UAE

10. Maryam Mohamed Fekri, Executive VP, COO, Head of Clearing, Settlement and Depository Division, Dubai Financial Market UAE