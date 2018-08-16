Dubai

A UAE delegation concluded a two-day visit to New Zealand on Thursday, aimed at exploring opportunities to further collaborate in business and environmental domains.

The UAE delegates exchanged experiences and best practices in agriculture, livestock breeding, water resources conservation and climate change mitigation and adaptation with their counterparts and stakeholders.

The UAE delegation was led by Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and was accompanied by Saleh Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, throughout the visit. The UAE delegation’s visit to New Zealand came on the heels of an official visit to Australia.