HANOVER: The UAE is a unique model of the emerging industrial power that is inspired by the values of innovation and global prosperity and seeks to devote it to both local and global levels, Suhail Bin Mohammad Faraj Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry, noted.

This came during the UAE’s participation in Hannover Messe 2019 exhibition in Germany — one of the largest industrial exhibitions in the world — headed by Minister Al Mazroui.

He said the UAE regards global partnerships as the best way to build a global industrial economy that guarantees the achievement of comprehensive and sustainable industrial development.

The UAE Minister attended the opening ceremony in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered the official speech. Also speaking on the occasion were Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven as well as a number of leaders from the German and international industrial sectors.

Roughly 6,500 exhibitors from around the world presented solutions for the future of manufacturing and energy supply, including more than 500 examples of the deployment of artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing, 5G applications, and solutions for the energy and mobility transitions. Robotics was also a major draw for visitors. Leading robot manufacturers and robotics start-ups demonstrated real-world applications for all industry sectors. With 160 exhibiting companies, partner country Sweden stood out as a high-tech nation.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Minister Al Mazroui participated in a panel discussion organised by the Global Manufacturing & Industrialisation Summit attended by LI Yong, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, in the presence of more than 200 global industry leaders.

He also said the UAE is moving towards establishing its position as the capital of the global movement for the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, benefiting from the vision of its leadership and its national companies, which have been able to take a prominent place in the global value chains of the most advanced industries worldwide.

Al Mazroui also met with Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Germany in the industry fields and strengthening the role of SMEs in the industrial sector. He also met with Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Trade & Industry of Singapore, and discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in innovation, research, and development.