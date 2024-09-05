Dubai: Easy payment options in their own currency, dedicated staff to help with the language, and package tours have all been deployed by UAE retailers and hospitality companies to tap Chinese tourists to the country.
To fine-tune these approaches, an industry event, Connect.China 2024, was hosted in Dubai, which brought together the Middle East’s leading luxury travel focused operates with influential counterparts in China.
A trend that businesses here will need to get right is the Chinese luxury traveller’s preference for high-end, personalized experiences and ‘marking a departure from traditional group tourism’.
The trend is already noticeable in the way these tourists choose what they want to shop for and where they want to stay during the visits. The same trend is also noticeable in real estate purchases by Chinese buyers in the local property market.
Connect.China 2024 event has proven the growing appeal of the MENA region as a ‘premier destination for Chinese luxury travellers’, said Xing Zhang, founder of the industry event.