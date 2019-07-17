Families in Dubai and Abu Dhabi use such time-offs to reconnect without digital support

Holidays these days are for digital detoxing. Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dubai: How about a vacation?

Or should that be a tech detox trip?

More families in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are taking holidays to disconnect in full from technology and reconnect with their families, a survey reveals.

These families ranked bonding and reconnecting as priority for a family holiday (by 63 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively), whereas respondents in Sharjah favoured “taking a break from work/school routine” as the attraction in taking a family holiday, the survey adds.

63 % of respondents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi cited "family bonding" as reason for taking holidays to disconnect in full from technology

Bonding

With Emiratis, seven out of ten respondents (70 per cent) cited bonding as the number one factor, according to the survey conducted by Disney Destinations.

About 91 per cent of parents stated equal or increased levels of satisfaction with the quality of time spent with their children when on such vacations.

Younger families attribute “disconnecting from technology” as their priority on family holidays (23 per cent), with long working hours (68 per cent) and time spent using technology and social media (38 per cent) being listed as lifestyle traits that can interfere with creating meaningful family moments in day-to-day life.

“As everyday life becomes more hectic and complex, vacations become an ever more vital part of the calendar,” said Peter Welch, Vice-President for Sales & Marketing at Disney Destinations.