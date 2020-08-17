Dubai: Owners can go in for self-inspection procedures on all private marine leisure crafts with lengths not exceeding eight meters.
The announcement was made as part of Dubai Maritime City Authority’s efforts to provide integrated packages on maritime facilities.
Under the new self-inspection mechanism, the boat owners can take the required pictures of their marine crafts and upload them online in the prescribed format. After completing the process, DMCA officials will review and send the approval electronically.
The self-inspection procedure for leisure crafts forms part of DMCA-led maritime digitalization strategies designed to provide interactive services and ensure reliable completion of remote transactions.
The new procedure facilitates faster leisure crafts’ licensing procedures.