Dubai: Four new large-scale tourism and hospitality projects will launch in Sharjah’s Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid and Mleiha region. The strategic undertaking follows the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority’s vision of transforming Sharjah into a leading hub of nature-inspired experiences.

The goal is to materialise key infrastructural projects which would further boost Sharjah’s appeal as a destination for overseas travellers as well as UAE citizens and residents by allowing them access to the unique heritage and diverse natural landscapes that make up the many cities and regions of the culturally rich emirate, announced Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority.

The new projects are being rolled out in response to a sharp increase in touristic and leisure activities and demand for new experiences in the emirate. Al Sarkal emphasised that they are being designed to fulfil Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah’s directives to ensure greater economic opportunities and prosperity for those residing in these regions.

Construction is set to begin on two five-star hotels at scenic locations in Sharjah’s eastern region. The first 66-key property will be located along the Khorfakkan Beach and be home to the city’s first waterpark. The second one will stand adjacent to Kalba Waterfront, the major retail project being developed in phases by Shurooq and Eagle Hills.

Both hotels are being developed to promote Sharjah’s tourism and investment appeal, in the eastern region in particular. These new projects will offer investor opportunities in retail, tourism, hospitality and real-estate lucrative and high-yielding opportunities.

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority will also be developing a 60-key experiential family retreat within the Seih Al Bardi Kabeer safari park project that Sharjah is currently developing in the interiors of Al Dhaid. This will be Sharjah’s first-of-its-kind hospitality offering in a wildlife reserve, which is expected to be home to 50,000 African animal species.

The Moon Retreat, Al Sarkal said, would be a new feature at Mleiha. An archaeological and eco-tourism destination, which is expected to welcome guests by the end of this year. This will be the second boutique hospitality offering in the Mleiha region with the first one being Mysk Al Faya Retreat, which is part of the Sharjah Collection.

