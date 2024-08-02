Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – owned AlUla Development Company announced Friday it has signed a three-year partnership with concert promoter Live Nation Arabia to manage operations at the famed Maraya hall.

Live Nation Arabia will take on the role of managing various operational aspects at the hall. AlUla Development Company was established to support the development of AlUla. The deal will enhance Maraya Hall’s position as a major complex that hosts various events, including concerts, cultural performances, exhibitions, and conferences, the companies said in a statement.

Located in AlUla, Maraya Hall features a theatre and extensive indoor and outdoor spaces designed for events. It has previously hosted renowned artists such as Majid Al Mohandis, Mariah Carey, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Mohammed Abdo, and Usher, as well as a host of keynote speakers.

Fabien Toscano, CEO of AlUla Development Company, said, “Maraya’s top-tier audio-visual facilities – combined with Live Nation’s international operational expertise – set the stage for unparalleled events and new standards for entertainment in the heart of AlUla.”

Saudi Arabia also has one of the largest populations in the Middle East, with nearly two-thirds of Saudis under 30, reinforcing the impact that investing in entertainment can have in the region, the company said.

Live Nation Arabia President James Craven said, “We look forward to partnering with AlUla Development Company to elevate Maraya into a world-class entertainment destination that attracts global audiences.”