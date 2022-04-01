Dubai: flydubai will launch flights to Pisa in Italy, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate the route from Dubai. The carrier will also resume its operations to Catania in Sicily, growing its network in Italy to three points.
Flights to Pisa International Airport (PSA) and Catania International Airport (CTA) start on June 24 with a three-times-weekly service. Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).
“We have seen healthy growth in passenger numbers as more countries ease travel restrictions and demand for travel returns to pre-pandemic levels,” said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.
“We look forward to an exceptional summer as we continue to add more destinations to our network and increase the frequency of flights on some of our existing routes,” said Obaidalla.
Pisa, known for its iconic Leaning Tower, is home to some of the world’s most recognisable renaissance art and architecture.
“Our passengers from Italy will be able to enjoy convenient and direct flights to Dubai throughout the year,” said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and e-commerce at flydubai.
“Our flights will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which feature a flatbed in Business Class and additional comfort in Economy Class,” said Efendi.
Flight details
Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Pisa International Airport (PSA) will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Return business class fares from DXB to PSA start from Dh11,000 and economy class lite fares start from Dh2,500. Return business class fares from PSA to DXB start from 2,500 euros (about Dh10,000) and economy class lite fares start from 530 euros (Dh2,151).