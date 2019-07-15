For the first half of the year, DXB Entertainments reported a fall in visitor numbers

Dubai: DXB Entertainments said on Monday it attracted 641,000 visitors in the second quarter to June, up 5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

For the first half of the year, DXB Entertainments reported a fall in the number of visitors to 1.40 million from 1.46 million in the year before period.

International tourists were 40 per cent of the total.

The Lapita Hotel reported a 15 per cent increase in occupancy. The Park Hotel became the second hotel tp open the doors at Dubai Parks and Resorts.