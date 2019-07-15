Dubai: DXB Entertainments said on Monday it attracted 641,000 visitors in the second quarter to June, up 5 per cent compared to the same period last year.
For the first half of the year, DXB Entertainments reported a fall in the number of visitors to 1.40 million from 1.46 million in the year before period.
International tourists were 40 per cent of the total.
The Lapita Hotel reported a 15 per cent increase in occupancy. The Park Hotel became the second hotel tp open the doors at Dubai Parks and Resorts.
With the opening of this hotel, “we are pleased to broaden the overall hotel offering to appeal to a wider demographic,” Mohamed Almulla, CEO and managing director of DXB Entertainments said.