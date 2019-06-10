Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) announced on Monday it signed a strategic partnership agreement with Seera (previously Al Tayyar Travel Group) to strengthen travel demand from Saudi Arabia to the emirate.

The partnership is specifically between Dubai Tourism and Almosafer, Seera’s consumer travel brand, which in 2018 saw over 100,000 bookings from Saudi Arabian travellers to Dubai. The two parties will now offer promotional opportunities together.

Almosafer will use a new channel approach, allowing its customers to book their travel itineraries across online and offline touchpoints. With inspirational content and incentives promoted to consumers both online and offline, Dubai will expand its reach among customers in the Almosafer network.

“Dubai continues to rank among the most popular destinations for holidaymakers from across the GCC with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remaining in second place as one of our leading source markets in the first quarter of 2019,” said Essam Kazim, chief executive officer of Dubai Tourism.