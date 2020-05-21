The JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel Image Credit: Abdel-Krim Kallouche/Gulf News Archive

Dubai Tourism and Marketing has denied a Bloomberg report concerning hospitality businesses.

A statement said: “Contrary to Bloomberg's assertions, Dubai’s hospitality businesses are resuming operations based on issued government reopening guidelines during this pandemic.”

The statement went on to highlight how hotels are in a position to make a fast recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

“The UAE hotel sector is healthy, and this prudent approach prepares the industry for an even stronger resurgence post-COVID-19,” the statement said.

“Guided by the expert advice of our team of advisors, we have been gradually restarting various economic sectors and services across the city, to ensure continued economic resilience.