Dubai: Dubai Harbour has welcomed the iconic Queen Mary 2 on its Centenary World Voyage, it said on Friday. Queen Mary 2 is the world’s only ocean liner offering regularly scheduled transatlantic crossings between New York and Southampton and remains the largest ocean liner ever built. The ship boasts three pools, Mareel Wellness and Beauty, 10 dining options, and one of the largest dance floors at sea.
“Dubai is a special place for Cunard as we briefly join the same seas as our flagship, Queen Elizabeth 2, and we are grateful for the Arabian hospitality that always gives us the warmest of welcomes,” said Angus Struthers, Acting Senior Vice President, Cunard. “Dubai Harbour’s highly efficient and modern terminals have helped us ensure seamless passenger turnaround, despite our shorter stay in the city, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the coming years.”
The Maiden call is one of a plethora of international cruise liners that have called at Dubai Harbour during the 2022-23 cruise season, with over 300,000 passengers expected before June.
Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour added: “Our maritime infrastructure has been purpose-built to provide comprehensive and easy access to and from the sea, allowing thousands of international passengers to access some of the world’s most outstanding tourist attractions.”