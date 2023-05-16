Dubai: A new 70,000 square meter food hall will open in Dubai’s Festival City Mall, and touted as the biggest in the Middle East.
The Market Island, which represents a partnership with Russian real estate firm Zemskiy Group, will open at the mall’s north end on the ground floor in December. The venue has a seating capacity of over 3,500 and will feature 53 food outlets and restaurant spaces. This is the Zemskiy Group debut in the UAE.
Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Malls – UAE, said, “Market Island will be a venue that merges the worlds of food and entertainment, featuring a diverse range of culinary concepts.” Market Island will also function as a tourism and leisure destination, with live entertainment shows and DJ sets by regional artists.