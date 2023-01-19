Dubai: For its latest location, two global F&B brands – Applebee’s and IHOP – are coming together. The dual-brand location is at the Dubai Festival City Mall and with opening set for January 21.
The Eagles Landing Restaurant Group is the franchise for these brands. "We saw this as a phenomenal opportunity to bring two of the world's favorite restaurant brands together as one dual-brand location,” said Mohammed Makawi, President and CEO at the entity.
With a combined seating of about 400, both restaurants offer views of the fountain and adjoining attractions. IHOP is known for its buttermilk pancakes and handcrafted burgers, and Applebee's offering include fire grilled premium steaks.
“We are eager to welcome the Dubai community to experience our commitment to quality first-hand as they enjoy delightful offerings from both the brands.” said Makawi.