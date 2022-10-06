Dubai: Dubai Festival City Mall, part of the Al-Futtaim Malls, unveils Vibes by the Bay.
Open now until May 30, 2023, this waterfront destination designed in collaboration with Recode – innovators of dynamic experience concepts across the region – provides a unique range of offerings that caters to all.
The vital components of this leisure and entertainment landmark include a travelling water circus, Fontana, shopping options, a food trucks arena, an Instagrammable dining space at the helipad, spectacular musical performances, and enchanting green spaces.
You can visit the space either through the mall or by directly parking at the outdoor car park next to the Centrepoint entrance.
Making its debut in the UAE at Dubai Festival City Mall, Fontana is a musical act, and is the first-ever travelling water circus offering live entertainment accompanied by mind-blowing performances by artists. Visitors can then head to the Festival Garden, an amphitheater featuring soulful live music and performances by artists from around the world.
Stop by HOTSPOT, the food trucks zone curated and designed by Recode, is next.
In November, take full advantage of the cooler weather and head to the Helipad. Savour flavours from expansive menus by F&B outlets, while taking in the spectacular 360-degree waterfront vistas with the chance to see the IMAGINE show from a unique vantage point.
Visitors can also enjoy the Festival Bay Market, a marketplace offering an array of products from homegrown brands.