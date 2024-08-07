Dubai: Dubai Duty Free has announced that it will start accepting Russian Rubles in its stores at Dubai International Airport beginning on August 1.

Ramesh Cidambi, CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: "The market has been accepting the Russian Ruble for many years in our exchange offices."

He added, "We have extended this acceptance to our point-of-sale systems as well due to the increasing demand from our customers, starting from August 1."

The move reflects Dubai Duty Free's commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for its diverse international clientele. By accommodating the growing number of Russian travelers, Dubai Duty Free aims to provide greater convenience and cater to the specific needs of this customer segment.