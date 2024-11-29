Dubai: Jumeirah, a member of Dubai Holding, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Burj Al Arab on December 1, the hospitality group announced Friday.

Since its opening in 1999, the hotel has become a major draw for tourists in the Emirate, with the iconic dhow sail-shaped landmark becoming a globally recognised symbol of excellence in tourism. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab continues to draw visitors from around the world.

Following the launch of a new visual identity earlier this year, Jumeirah said it is now focused on sustainable growth, regionally and internationally, in gateway cities and resort destinations. It has also reaffirmed its position as a game-changing industry leader in the luxury hospitality sphere. Jumeirah recently announced new properties including Jumeirah Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in the UAE and Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva in Switzerland.

Thomas Meier, Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO said, “As we celebrate 25 years since we opened the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, we reflect on our legacy of excellence in luxury hospitality, inspired by the warmth and generosity of Arabian culture.”

“As we expand internationally, we will embrace the future with the same pioneering spirit that redefined the industry. Our properties will continue to be a global majlis, offering the purposeful and unique opportunities for cultural connection that Jumeirah is renowned for,” he added.

Tiger Woods on the helipad of Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai. Image Credit: GN Archives

25 years of awe-inspiring stunts

For 25 years, the hotel has organised “dazzling events and awe-inspiring stunts.” Several adrenaline seekers have used the hotel’s helipad as a jumping-off point for some of their most outrageous achievements, such as when Nasser Al Neyadi of Skydive Dubai became the first skydiver to land on the helipad in 2013.

The helipad has also provided the backdrop to multiple face-offs between sporting legends, from Andre Agassi and Roger Federer’s tennis match in the clouds in 2005 to Anthony Joshua and Seb Eubank’s sky-high fight in 2017.